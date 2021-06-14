LOADING

The 300 most profitable companies in Latin America: A surprising new kid on the block

Latin Trade |  June 14, 2021
The Latin Trade Profitability Drivers Index 4Q2020 Brazilian light weapon-maker Taurus Armas was the most profitable company in the region in 2020. It is a newcomer to Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers ranking since it posted losses in 2019. “With record performance quarter after quarter, Taurus rendered a historic result this year: a 77.4% increase in […]
