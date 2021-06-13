LOADING

Summit of the Americas, the perfect time for a hemispheric environmental treaty: Benjamin Gedan, Wilson Center

Benjamin Gedan | Wilson Center June 13, 2021
By Benjamin N. Gedan, deputy director of the Wilson Center’s Latin American Program and the director of its Argentina Project As President Joe Biden considers themes for this year’s Summit of the Americas, he should put environmental protection at the center of the hemispheric agenda by proposing a treaty to rescue the region’s rivers, forests […]
