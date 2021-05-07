LOADING

Latin Trade Magazine
Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil’s Alcântara spaceport

Latin Trade |  May 7, 2021
Billionaire Richard Branson’s modified Boeing 747 may soon be taking off from Brazil’s northern coast to launch rockets into orbit as the South American country seeks a piece of the small satellite market. The Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and Air Force announced last week the selection of four companies, including Branson’s Virgin Orbit, to operate […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
