Australia-China spat opens door for grain rival Argentina

Latin Trade |  May 6, 2021
Farmers in Argentina are pouncing on a trade feud between grain rival Australia and voracious crop buyer China. Argentine growers are set to expand barley plantings by 28 percent this year after China slapped tariffs on Australian exports of the grain used in livestock feed, one of a slew of similar restrictions imposed by Beijing amid souring […]
