LOADING

Type to search

Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Argentina Business Intelligence Chile Countries Featured Headline Mexico Rankings

Top Latin American Lithium Exporters

Tatiana Rodriguez | Latin Trade April 5, 2021
Share
Chile’s SQM stands out as the region’s top lithium exporter, accounting for 48 percent of the region’s total, according to Latin Trade’s most recent ranking of the Top Lithium Exporters.  SQM exported more than 61 thousand tons of lithium in 2020.  In terms of countries, Chile accounts for almost 80 percent of total Latin American […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade