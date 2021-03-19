LOADING

Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Tatiana Rodriguez | Latin Trade March 19, 2021
Brazilian logistics firm JSL is at the top spot in Latin Trade’s most recent Financial Strength Ranking, with a score of 3.39. The ranking uses the companies’ leverage, liquidity, turnover and 12-month performance rates to determine the financial strength of firms registered in Economatica from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru with revenues higher […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
