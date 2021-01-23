China’s growing trade and investment in Latin America outpaces its influence in the region’s media and civil society: a Council on Foreign Relations analysis

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The dramatic growth in trade and investment relations between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) has not yet translated into a significant expansion of Beijing’s influence over the region’s media and civil society. Certainly, China has launched many initiatives to increase its clout over journalists, academics, politicians, and policymakers in LAC, a region where the United States historically has wielded the most influence over these opinion leaders. But the results of China’s offensive in LAC have been mixed, and Beijing’s prospects for improving its regional soft power are still unclear. Chinese ambitions to influence local media and promote […]