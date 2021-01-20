The Biden inauguration: implications for Latin America and the Caribbean. The Atlantic Council.

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

With President-elect Biden taking office, experts of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center of the Atlantic Council, provide analysis in English and Spanish on the U.S. Presidential Inauguration and the implications for Latin America and the Caribbean. Jason Marczak, Director, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council “With President Biden, Latin America and the Caribbean can rest assured that a true champion of the region now sits in the Oval Office. Expect a much more comprehensive, far-reaching approach to our relationship with the hemisphere over these next four years. The former administration’s ‘with us or without us’ approach is now […]