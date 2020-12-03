LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
Featured Headline In Depth Ingo Ploger Opinion

Is The New Good Governance Under Attack?

Ingo Ploger | Brazilian entrepreneur and President of CEAL Brazil December 3, 2020
Share
The U.S. elections highlighted how attitudes, form, and style have become more important than content when it comes to voters’ preference. It was not so much the content, but the way of doing politics, that was at stake. Egocentrism, individualism … I am the solution, YOU are the problem … versus We are the team, with others, for institutions with rules … OUR problem and OUR solution. In democracy, the winner and the loser keep to the rules of the game, when this does not happen, the rule of the game is in evidence.  There it was …in the U.S., […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Delta the only U.S. airline to block middle seats, limit onboard capacity through March 30, 2021
David Buchanan December 3, 2020
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page