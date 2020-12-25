The power of intuition: the Quant versus the Qual human. Column by Ingo Plöger, CEAL

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

We finished 2020, the year that taught us that we cannot get predictions right. Now we are, humbly and less pretentiously, trying to anticipate how long will the pandemic last, and how fast our populations will receive the vaccine. Anything else learned this year? Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning boosted human intelligence in the past decade. The use of ML and Big Data analytics in our lives, has made us more and more “Quant”, that is, decision-making is more rational and less intuitive. The more we increase efficiency with new management technologies, reduce problem-solving time, and cut human interventions, the […]