The U.S.-Latin America Agenda A new year, a new U.S. President and lots of questions for Latin America: How will Biden react to the next wave of populist rulers? Will Cuba and Nicaragua be an issue for the White House? Will immigration to the U.S. surge?

Mark Feierstein, Senior Advisor, Albright Stonebridge Group

Moderator: Alfonso Cuéllar, Journalist, Former Deputy Chief of Mission, Colombian Embassy in Washington