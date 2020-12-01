LOADING

Economic policy challenges for Latin America in 2021

Latin Trade |  December 1, 2020
What does the year ahead bring in terms of economic policy challenges in Latin America?

 

  • Ernesto Revilla, Head, Latin American Economics, Citigroup
  • Martin Rama, Chief Economist Latin America and Caribbean, World Bank
  • Carlos Serrano, Chief Economist, BBVA Mexico
  • Moderator: Michael Stott, Latin America Editor, Financial Times

