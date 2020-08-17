LOADING

Multinational Index 1Q2020

Paula Sofia Vargas Peña | Latin Trade August 17, 2020
PepsiCo, Millicom and Coca-Cola were the top companies in terms of growth in Latin Trade’s most recent edition of the Multinational Index (1Q2020). The index ranks the quarterly revenues of 25 of the largest companies headquartered outside of Latin America with operations in the region. PepsiCo saw its revenues grow 5.6 percent in the first three months of the year, compared with the same period in 2019, reaching $1.3 billion.  Luxembourg-based Millicom posted a 5.5 percent growth in revenues, reaching $1.5 billion, while Coca-Cola’s revenues reached $930 million, a 3.8 percent growth compared with the first quarter last year.  In […]
