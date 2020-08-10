LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Brazil Business transformation Featured Headline Featured Interviews Food & Beverage In Depth Interviews Uncategorized
Tags: , , ,

How is AB InBev winning the minds of customers: David Almeida, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer

Santiago Gutierrez August 10, 2020
Share
A few years ago, the executive team at the world’s largest beer brewer, AB InBev, felt comfortable not being a digital company. “We had been around for hundreds of years, in a business that was not subject to disruption like technology was,” said David Almeida, the firm’s Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, in his interview with Latin Trade. “At technology companies, you can have a great product now. Someone can come, out-innovate you, and you disappear tomorrow.” However, the company sharply shifted this view. It realized that the lack of a robust digital strategy increased its chances of becoming irrelevant […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page