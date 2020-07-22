Leaving the labyrinth, we will find profound changes ahead

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Discovering the new purpose, we will find a combination of priorities, more people doing more for our planet, including more diversity and pluralism The pandemic revealed realities, which we knew, although we did not see, or did not want to see. The quantitative world that we build, no longer responds to people’s desires. The qualitative world, less valued, has failed to bring us new philosophers, thinkers and political scientists who offer us the desirable future concepts. Therefore, during the pandemic, when we gathered with our loved ones, we were able to value the human – with capital H – […]