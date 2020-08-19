New Dynamics for Strategies

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The new purposes that we classify as PPP: People, Planet, Plurality1 show us new dynamics in different economic regions, focusing on different priorities. Europe already defines the inauguration of the green revolution, rhw P for Planet, as its post pandemic. The USA, involved in the presidential elections, places plurality and its diversity, therefore the P for Plurality is its concern with insertive civil society. We in Latin America, frightened by the increase in extreme poverty and social losses, focus on reducing the social impact of misery and unemployment on the continent, putting the issue of people ahead. Therefore, our preferred […]