Disruptive mega events – The trend changers

By Ingo Ploger, Entrepreneur, President of Brazilian chapter of CEAL. When designing scenarios and megatrends, some developments were identified that offered possibilities for the future. Anything outside these possibilities was considered a utopia. However, research groups that identified disruptive events that “bombarded” trends and tested them for their impacts originated trend changes. The evaluations were simulated in simple models. With the increase in processing capacity, current models can calculate impacts at speeds never imagined before. Therefore, what evolved faster than this processing were the complexities of economic, social and political relations. Even greater is the speed of technological complexity and […]