LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline

The epicenter of Wuhan in 24 hours

CGTN America |  February 20, 2020
Share
It struck during China’s busiest travel season and changed how many people celebrated the Lunar New Year. Millions who had set out across the country to see family during the holiday had to cut their vacations short or a complete change plans after the deadly outbreak of COVID-19, a pneumonia-like virus, hit the city of Wuhan in Hubei province. Entire families were getting infected at a rapid rate. Since the outbreak began about three months ago, it has affected nearly 70,000 people and killed at least 1600, and the numbers continue to grow. In Wuhan, where the virus was first […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page