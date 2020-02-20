The epicenter of Wuhan in 24 hours

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

It struck during China’s busiest travel season and changed how many people celebrated the Lunar New Year. Millions who had set out across the country to see family during the holiday had to cut their vacations short or a complete change plans after the deadly outbreak of COVID-19, a pneumonia-like virus, hit the city of Wuhan in Hubei province. Entire families were getting infected at a rapid rate. Since the outbreak began about three months ago, it has affected nearly 70,000 people and killed at least 1600, and the numbers continue to grow. In Wuhan, where the virus was first […]