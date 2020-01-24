LOADING

The New Reality – is Latin America included?

Ingo Ploger January 24, 2020
During the end of year season, it is common to reflect on what has passed and what will come. One of the works that deeply affected me was the book by Jonas and Jonathan Salk, The New Reality 1), a father and son who rewrote a masterpiece in 30 years. The interesting thing about this work is the presentation of a vision that starts 6000 years B.C. and goes up to 6000 A.C. The demonstration is of a demographic growth, which for thousands of years remains below 1 billion people, and grows exponentially until our current decades and will stabilize […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
The March of the Corrupt
Dan Restrepo January 24, 2020
