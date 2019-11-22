LOADING

EXCLUSIVE: The first drone airline takes off

David Buchanan November 22, 2019
  UPS’s strategy for the airline explained. Interview with UPS Vice President, Bala Ganesh   Picture a UPS delivery truck housing three drones on its rooftop. Drones lift off from the moving vehicle taking packages to specified locations and return to take on new loads. Flights are controlled by humans aided by hundreds of sensors, millions of lines of code and piles of other technological tools. This is partly how the first full-fledged drone airline will operate. UPS is already moving in that direction with its UPS Flight Forward (UPSFF) subsidiary, founded to operate a large drone delivery fleet. Latin […]
