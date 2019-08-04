Will BRICS make a sizable impact on the global economic order?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group has gained a lot of traction in the past few years. The five countries are some of the most powerful in their regions and together account for close to 40 percent of the world’s population. The group has regional powers, both nuclear weapons and non-nuclear weapons states as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) within it. The level of their political clout, the strength of their security forces and the stage of economic development vary among the five nations. The recent global economic slowdown has had different […]