LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

In Depth Opinion

What bond markets tell about China’s economy

Alicia García Herrero | Senior Fellow, Bruegel July 10, 2019
Gary Ng |  July 10, 2019
Share
Alicia García Herrero and Gary Ng There is no doubt that Chinese macro data has some drawbacks and needs to be complemented. One great source of information is China’s increasingly large and liquid bond markets, both onshore and offshore. Here are some takeaways on China’s economic activity, private credit and capital flows. On economic activity, first, the massive increase in onshore bond issuance is a very good signal of how much credit is flowing into the economy as a consequence of the government push for stimulus. The irony, though, is that it is mainly the public sector, either state-owned companies […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Carlos Urzúa, Mexican finance minister quits with scathing resignation letter
Latin Trade July 10, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page