Towards Inclusive Social Protection Systems in Latin America

Angel Gurría, Secretary General, OECD. Estonian Presidency/Flickr
By Angel Gurria, Secretary-General, OECD
Home to over 600 million people, the greatest challenge ahead for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) will be to forge a more inclusive growth model that can provide quality work for the 5 million youths who join the labour force every year, and ensure that the benefits of growth and globalization are fairly shared.[i] Reforming and expanding social protection systems will be key to building a new social contract between governments and citizens in the region.
Since the turn of the century, sustained rates of economic growth fuelled by high commodity prices spurred a number of innovative social policies in the region, mainly in the form of conditional cash transfers (CCT): the Brazilian Bolsa Família; Mexico’s Prospera; Colombia’s Familias en Accíon; Argentinian Asignación Universal por Hijo; and Peru’s Juntos, to name a few. Today, as many as 30 such programmes are implemented throughout the LAC region, covering about 21 per cent of the population.[ii] Although there is still much to do, key public services – such as health care and education – have also seen great improvements in coverage.
Contrary to current trends in the rest of the world, inequality in LAC has declined markedly from a Gini coefficient of 51.4 in the early 1990s to close to 42 in 2015.[iii] As household incomes of poor families increased, LAC’s middle class grew from only one-fifth of the population in 2001 to more than one-third in 2015.[iv]
Despite these …
