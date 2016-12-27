Sustainability – Here comes the Peruvian music!

The “Symphony for Peru” program of the Peruvian lyrical tenor Juan Diego Flórez is creating a profound change in that South American country. Interview with Latin Trade.
By Santiago Gutiérrez
Sometimes deep changes are formed in unexpected ways. For example, this is happening in Peru with the initiative being led by the world famous lyrical tenor Juan Diego Flórez.
Gaston Acurio, with the development of a new Peruvian cuisine, has made clear a lifelong professional and personal panorama for hundreds of young people in his country who now form part of the army of people maintaining local gastronomy as the best in the hemisphere.
In five years, Juan Diego Flores has linked 6,000 low-income children to the “Symphony of Peru” program of teaching music, which has proved to be a powerful tool for improving participants’ talents and abilities, not only for music but also for work and learning.
The Peruvian tenor has garnered the support of Telefónica, UNESCO, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Latin American Development Bank (CAF), the Philharmonic Orchestra of Vienna, and other organizations, as well as people such as the renowned orchestra directors Gustavo Dudamel and Ricardo Muti; singers Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, and Monserrat Caballe; the actress Katherine Deneuve; and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa. The task of this group is to make these children better people. Some might shine in brilliant musical careers, but all of them will certainly be good …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ