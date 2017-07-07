Alliances: the new way to finance development (Part 2)

The IDB is seeking alliances among universities and philanthropists. Interview with Bernardo Guillamón and Matías Bendersky.
Bringing knowledge to the process of Latin American development and bringing together the philanthropists of the world are two tasks that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has taken on. Added to the traditional donations are other innovative financial formulas, such as Blended Finance. How is it done? Bernardo Guillamón, manager of the bank’s Strategic Alliances Office and Matías Bendersky, chief of the Alliances and Mobilization of Resources unit in that office, explain.
How do you want to associate the IDB with the universities?
Bernardo Guillamón: We are very interested in continuing to broaden the conversation with knowledge institutions and universities. These alliances, which are implemented along with the IDB’s knowledge departement, are fundamental because they allow us to integrate new perspectives, ideas and knowledge to our projects, which at the end of the day are the mechanism that can transform knowledge into action. We believe, above all, that it is a way to channel knowledge outside of the region into Latin America and the Caribbean, and to connect innovation, research and talent from our region to other parts of the world.
That’s why we have established strong ties with leading universities of the region, and also outside of the region: Tecnológico de Monterrey and Universidad de Los Andes in Latin America, and …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
Economic recovery means seventeen make a comeback to the region’s elite club
Seventeen …
Interview with Katia Bouazza, managing director and head of Latin America, Capital Financing at …