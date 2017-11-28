Pemex nearing sale of fertilizer unit
Photo: Mathew Rutledge/Flickr

Photo: Mathew Rutledge/Flickr

28th November 2017

Fertilizers are non-core businesses for the oil company.
Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex is ready to spin-off its fertilizer business. In the opinion of rating agencies, despite its strong recent efforts to reduce operating costs, the company must still concentrate in rebuilding its proved reserve stock of 8.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, that fell from 12.1 billion barrels in 2014. To reach the goal, every penny and every gram of concentration counts.
A spin-off became an issue again when José Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, Pemex’s CEO (at the time of writing this article. Mr González was named Secretary of Finance on November 27, 2017), openly declared in a presentation at the Wilson Center in Washington D.C., that fertilizers is a non-core business area. “The sale makes sense. It’s a natural thing to expect,” a person familiar with the situation told Latin Trade. A deal could be closed as early as the end of the year, the source said.
However, the signing of any deal might go well into 2018. “Divestments of this kind take a long time to develop,” UBS analyst Sean Glickenhaus said. Especially, since the market has not heard yet of potential valuations.
“Most of the fertilizer Pemex wants to sell were acquired at a cost of about $500 million from an abandoned plant that belonged to business friends of Gonzalez Anaya’s predecessor, Emilio Lozoya,” a Mexican analyst told Latin Trade. “With that price tag, and with political risks overhanging, Pemex will …

Click here : Log In To Read The Full Story
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
Subscribe
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
Subscribe
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Subscribe
LOGIN
FOR READ MORE LOGIN
LOGIN
LOGIN
Forgot your password
SEND
READ MORE
Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum, nec sagittis sem nibh id elit. Duis sed odio sit amet nibh vulputate cursus a sit amet mauris. Morbi accumsan ipsum velit. Nam nec tellus a odio tincidunt auctor a ornare odio. Sed non mauris vitae erat consequat auctor eu in elit.
Read the current issue of Latin Trade Magazine

Access Denied

Please log in or register

Read Our Latest Issue

latintrade-followus-spanish
FOLLOW US