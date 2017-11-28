Pemex nearing sale of fertilizer unit

Photo: Mathew Rutledge/Flickr
Fertilizers are non-core businesses for the oil company.
Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex is ready to spin-off its fertilizer business. In the opinion of rating agencies, despite its strong recent efforts to reduce operating costs, the company must still concentrate in rebuilding its proved reserve stock of 8.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, that fell from 12.1 billion barrels in 2014. To reach the goal, every penny and every gram of concentration counts.
A spin-off became an issue again when José Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, Pemex’s CEO (at the time of writing this article. Mr González was named Secretary of Finance on November 27, 2017), openly declared in a presentation at the Wilson Center in Washington D.C., that fertilizers is a non-core business area. “The sale makes sense. It’s a natural thing to expect,” a person familiar with the situation told Latin Trade. A deal could be closed as early as the end of the year, the source said.
However, the signing of any deal might go well into 2018. “Divestments of this kind take a long time to develop,” UBS analyst Sean Glickenhaus said. Especially, since the market has not heard yet of potential valuations.
“Most of the fertilizer Pemex wants to sell were acquired at a cost of about $500 million from an abandoned plant that belonged to business friends of Gonzalez Anaya’s predecessor, Emilio Lozoya,” a Mexican analyst told Latin Trade. “With that price tag, and with political risks overhanging, Pemex will …
