Mission Impossible 2018: Rex Tillerson’s Americas Tour

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. IIP Photo Archive/Flickr
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent tour of Latin America and the Caribbean might as well have been dubbed “Mission Impossible 2018.”
Against a growing chorus of nativist and protectionist policies peddled by President Donald Trump, the long-beleaguered U.S. chief diplomat was tasked with trying to convince the United States’ immediate neighbors the region has a role other than being cast the villain.
The reasons for trying to convince them so are compelling. As Secretary Tillerson himself made clear during stops in Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, and Jamaica, cooperation with countries across the Americas is vital to advancing key U.S. interests.
The United States cannot, for example, successfully confront the Hemisphere’s most significant humanitarian and political crisis – Venezuela’s death spiral at the hands of the Maduro Regime – alone. Countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean need to more effectively rally to the cause of the Venezuelan people through word and, more importantly, through action.
Countries across the region need to join efforts to sanction key regime figures and the region needs to concretely and publicly prepare the massive assistance package that will be needed after Venezuela rids itself of the Maduro Regime. An unmistakable signal must be sent that better days can and will be ahead for Venezuela with the solidarity of its neighbors.
Thankfully making this case is increasingly easier for Tillerson as Venezuela’s …
