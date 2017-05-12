Maria Tereza Leme Fleury
12th May 2017

Maria Tereza Leme Fleury is full professor of International Management at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) . She was dean of the School of Business Administration (2008 -2015) and currently the Director of FGV, a Brazilian think-tank. Previously at University of Sao Paulo, she was the dean of the Business School. She was Research Fellow at the Institute of Manufacturing at Cambridge University, UK  at the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, UK, Institute for Developing  Economies, Japan, and Visiting Professor at ESSEC – France. Professor Fleury  is currently Vice President of AIB – Academy of International Business and  served as Director of BALAS – the Business Association of Latin American Studies and ANPAD – the Brazilian Association for Graduate Studies ; she served as editor of Revista de Administração USP and she is member of the editorial board of international and Brazilian journals, as well as s member of the board of both academic and professional associations. She has published  25 books and more than 90 articles on Strategy and Competency Management, International Strategy and Management, Human Resources Management.

