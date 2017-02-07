Low-carbon strategies and technology: Two key developments to watch for in 2017

The speed of technology advancement and low-carbon economy goals are among the top developments to look out for in 2017, according to S&P Dow Jones analysts.
Along with shifts in the geopolitical and global economic contexts and a stronger institutional focus on long-term risks and opportunities, these developments will shape environmental, social and governance trends throughout the year.
Although green growth is not a new topic, it was brought to the forefront after the Paris Agreement was discussed and made effective in November last year by 194 signatories and 129 parties around the world.
Given the reach of the Paris Agreement, this year there will likely be a diversification in the types of issuers and issuances available of green bonds. Last year, green bonds accounted for only 0.2 percent of all bonds issued. China was the largest green bond issuer, reaching $29.2 billion.
Mexico’s stock exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) is the only in Latin America to have launched green bond listing requirements and trading models.
Low-carbon strategies
One of the main focuses in 2017 will be on low-carbon strategies. In fact, according to a recent study by Carbon Tracker and the Grantham Institute, the demand for fossil fuels will peak in 2020, while low-carbon technology prices will continue to drop. Solar power could supply almost 30 percent of global power by 2050, the study says.
Highlighting the importance of sustainability, just last week the Colombian …
