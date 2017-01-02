Latin America: progressing at a leisurely pace

Photo: Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the 9th Pacific Alliance Summit. The Pacific Alliance members (Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru) have a reputation for being market friendly. Photo: Presidencia de la República Mexicana/Flickr.
The region is neither advancing as quickly as other regions, but nor is it failing to make progress.
Every year the World Bank in its annual Doing Business report assesses the relative ease of doing business in 190 global economies based on criteria such as the ease of starting a business, paying taxes, trading across borders or enforcing legal rights. Latin Trade spoke with Augusto López Claros, Director of the Global Indicators Group, which is responsible for the report, about Latin America’s recent performance in the index.
López Claros points out that four economies continually stand out for their performance in the index: Mexico (47/190), Colombia (53), Peru (54) and Chile (57). “These four countries – the members of the Pacific Alliance – have a reputation for being market friendly, and this is fully reflected in the Doing Business data,” says López Claros. “These countries have had good macroeconomic management, a reasonably stable fiscal environment and have, over the years, implemented a range of structural reforms, including in those areas that are tracked by Doing Business. The governments of these countries have broadly understood the importance of creating a friendly environment for the private sector that will encourage entrepreneurship.”
Nevertheless, Latin America still gives a middling performance on a global scale, says López Claros. He points out that in the top 50, only one Latin American country appears: Mexico. “Although progress has continued to be …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ