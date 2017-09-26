International hotel chains bet on Latin America for growth

A view of Puerto Madero, Argentina.
Interview with SAHIC President Arturo García
Latin America is becoming a hotspot for international hotel chains, as recovering economies spur demand for rooms. Arturo García Rosa, president and founder of SAHIC, a platform for hotel and tourism deal making in the region, spoke with Latin Trade about the growth potential, challenges and trends in the sector.
Why are international hotel chains targeting Latin America?
Outside of Brazil, the region is behind in forging alliances between private hotel developers and international chains. But there is no longer any doubt about the need to partner with a chain on development. There are a lot of independent properties in Latin America, and more and more of them want to partner with hotel chains. The business is getting more competitive, and the chains offer the brand name and better distribution tools.
What’s driving the rise in competition?
The more the market grows, the more competitive it gets. For example, the online travel agencies (OTAs) have taken a large portion of the market over the past years. In response, the international chains have had to work a lot more to increase their distribution channels. This has made it harder for the independent hotels to compete. No matter how big they are, they don’t have the firepower to negotiate with the OTAs or to be visible enough in the market.
Are hotels incorporating new technologies in Latin America?
There is still little to nothing in terms of technology in the Latin American …
