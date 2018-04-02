How the role of the CFO is evolving

CP Latina is the region's largest geothermal exploration and drilling company.
Interview with Miguel Ruíz Tapia, CFO, CP Latina
A CFO has one of the most multi-faceted jobs within a corporation, covering everything from the everyday operational aspects of running a multinationa,l to keeping an eye on technology developments and the potential impacts on business stemming from global political and economic issues.
To learn more about those impacts on the role of a Latin American multinational chief executive officer, we spoke with Miguel Ruíz Tapia, CFO of CP Latina, the region’s largest geothermal exploration and drilling company.
In today’s changing markets and their effect on currencies, Mr. Ruiz believes there is one topic, functional currency, that CFOs in the region should put on their spotlight.
As technology and globalization rapidly bring changes in the corporate world, how would you describe the role of a Latin American CFO today?
Miguel Ruiz Tapia: First and foremost, we can’t leave aside the traditional aspects of the CFO’s job: operational efficiency, cost reductions, financing strategies, maintenance, corporate governance, and compliance.
Then comes the forward-looking aspect of the job. Long-term vision, what type of investments you want to make, sustainability plans you want to implement, growth strategy. These are all necessary if you want your company to be around in the long-term.
Something that’s very important to mention in terms of improvement, and something I see a lot in the region, is the concept of …
|
Subscribe to latin trade magazine
Click here to begin a subscription for Latin Trade magazine, available both in print and online.
|
Subscribe to lt.com
Click here to begin an online subscription to LT.com, with its extensive ranking, indices, and market intelligence on Latin America.
|
Subscribe to free Newsletter
Subscribe here to our free newsletter – getting the latest business headlines from Latin America in your inbox every day.
Read Our Latest Issue
IN DEPTH
HEADLINES
SUGGESTED ARTICLES
MOST READ
This year, Latin Trade welcomes seven women to the ranks of the Top 25 Businesswomen in Latin …
Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, is increasingly at the core of every major business …