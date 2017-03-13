Delta closes $620-million investment in Aeromexico

Delta Air Lines has closed its tender offer for nearly a third of Aeromexico Group, investing roughly $620 million in the Mexican carrier. “This is yet another milestone that strengthens the Delta-Aeromexico relationship as we move toward implementing our joint cooperation agreement in the second quarter,” says Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta, in a statement. Aeromexico and Delta will launch an immunised joint venture covering their flights between Mexico and the U.S.A. on April 1.
Foreign investment to Colombia grows two-fold in February
Foreign investment to Colombia reached $675 million in February, up 200 percent from the $230 million in February last year, the central bank said. The strongest growth was for the mining and oil sectors. In the same period, investment in the oil sector grew 93 percent reaching $351 million, compared to the $182 million from the same month in 2016.
Two U.S. airlines drop Cuba flights on weak demand
Two U.S. airlines are pulling out of Cuba, ending service to the nation only about six months after regular passenger flights resumed for the first time in nearly 50 years. Silver Airways is dropping all nine of its planned routes to the nation by April 22. And low-cost carrier Frontier will do the same, dropping its Miami-Havana route on June 4. In doing so, both Frontier and Silver blamed overcapacity on the recently allowed service between the nations.
