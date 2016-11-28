Christine Lagarde on how to execute on gender equality

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund. Photo: Adam Tinworth/Flickr
Ideas on how firms and governments should deliver on their commitment to gender parity. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the IMF.
By Santiago Gutiérrez
“Women’s economic empowerment is both a game changer and a no brainer,” said Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, in Lima, Peru.
Most countries publicly declare their interest in accelerating economic growth and fostering inclusive growth, but their actions seem to have limited effects to say the least. As an example, only 20 percent of the members of parliaments in the world are women. A wide gap in pay and labor participation between men and women attests to feeble policy execution practices, and it’s also a cause of slow economic growth.
Women hold half of the solution to problems faced by the world, Lagarde said. But, again, the difficulty seems to be the lack of clarity on execution. Everybody seems to agree that women are needed in the productive processes, and in decisions, the problem seems to be how to do it. “I contend everybody has their role,” she added.
Good government
For government, Lagarde stated, it appears natural to use fiscal policy tools to achieve gender equality. An example of an efficient policy she mentioned was the reduction of taxes on the family’s secondary earner, such as Canada did in the 1990’s. Since the family can be considered as a unit in income earning, tax cuts on …
