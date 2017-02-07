A voice from the sky

New satellite-powered systems will unlock new applications and markets. Businesses and governments must know where satellite technology is heading, and how it can improve their performance. Interview with Intelsat’s Carmen González-Sanfeliú
Demand for next-generation satellite broadband capacity from wireless and enterprise networks is expected to grow at a staggering 62 percent every year through 2024 in Latin America, Carmen González-Sanfeliú, Intelsat’s Regional Vice President for Latin America and Caribbean, told Latin Trade. From her base in Miami, she has led the company’s Latin American operations for more than a decade and for years has been on Latin Trade’s Top Businesswomen ranking.
To meet these new needs, Intelsat – the world’s largest satellite operator – invested more than $1.5 billion over the past three years, placing in orbit four satellites in the region, she said. The company has 17 satellites in orbit serving Latin America, an important portion of its fleet of more than 50 satellites.
Behind the surge in demand for broadband there is an increasingly sophisticated corporate network, more mobile data traffic, drastically improved video quality (HDTV and 4K), new connections to rural areas, cars, planes and between people and inanimate objects, she explained.
The most relevant addition to the company’s strategy is the deployment of High-Throughput Satellites (HTS), with capacities six times larger than normal Fixed Satellite Service, measured in …
