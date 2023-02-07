With a little help from Beijing: China’s new strategy toward Latin America. Interview with Margaret Myers

China entered a new phase of its relation to Latin America, said the director of the Asia & Latin America Program at the Inter-American Dialogue, Margaret Myers. One characteristic of the new approach is an overall tapering of economic engagement, especially in financing. Sovereign lending from China’s policy banks to Latin America will stay on the declining path it has traveled over the past six years. In 2010 loans reached $35 billion, mostly going to Venezuela and Argentina. “We are not seeing those numbers anymore. We have seen barely any of that the past few years.” Investment is also changing. “We are not seeing big infrastructure projects, emblematic of the Belt and Road initiative, promoted in 2015-2016.” Greenfields are scarce, and mergers and […]