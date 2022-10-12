LOADING

The most profitable companies in Latin America: The Latin Trade Profitability Drivers Index 2Q 2022

Latin Trade Research |  October 12, 2022
Álvaro José Moreno | Economist - Latin Trade October 12, 2022
Almost 200 listed companies in Latin America with more than $300 million in revenues made it to the top of Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index 2Q2022. Brazilian Food and Beverage giant Minerva was the most profitable company in the region during the second quarter of 2022 with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 57 percent. […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
