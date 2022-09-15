LOADING

Impressive growth for oil & gas companies in the region: the Multilatina Index 1Q22

Latin Trade Research |  September 15, 2022
Álvaro José Moreno | Economist - Latin Trade September 15, 2022
Petrobras doubled its revenues from last year, Petroperu grew more than threefold, and Colombia’s Ecopetrol had an 89% year on year leap in revenues. The region’s oil & gas companies are the big winners of the latest Multilatina Index. The ranking lists the Latin American companies that sell more than US$500 million. There are five […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
