LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine. Click to view the current issue of the magazine.
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline Featured Interviews In Depth Latin America US-Latin America
Tags: ,

Strategies to tackle LAC’s seven most pressing challenges. Interview with Rebecca Bill Chavez, recently-appointed president and CEO of the Inter-American Dialogue.

Santiago Gutierrez June 20, 2022
“In the near term, there are several, very significant, challenges that have to be tackled,” said Rebecca Bill Chavez, recently-appointed president and CEO of Washington D.C.-based think tank, the Inter-American Dialogue. The list is not very long, but it encompasses all the vital issues, as anyone familiar with the region can attest. She mentioned migration, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

How is China financing Latam?
Santiago Gutierrez March 29, 2022
Can China Make New Friends in Latin America?
David Buchanan September 7, 2016
China’s 2016 Trade Agenda: A Primer
David Buchanan June 13, 2016

Related Stories

How is China financing Latam?
Can China Make New Friends in Latin America?
China’s 2016 Trade Agenda: A Primer
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
[email protected]

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Carolina Itzaina
[email protected]

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
[email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page
Begin Zoho Tracking Code for Analytics