Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Costa Rica Featured Headline In Depth Trade
Tags:

Costa Rica’s international trade strategy

Latin Trade Staff |  August 13, 2021
Costa Rica is actively modernizing its trade agreements to include issues like gender parity, and digitization of services, Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Trade, Andrés Valenciano, told World Trade Centers Association’s CEO, Robin Van Puyenbroeck. On the expansion of trade relations, Valenciano explained that at times they go beyond simple exchange discussions: “We are looking for like-minded countries. We are looking for trade partners who think trade works as a tool for development.” A quick overview of this Central American nation’s development model, which relies heavily on sustainability, trade openness, diversification, and sophistication of its production structure. Listen to the interview here.

 

 

