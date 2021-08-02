LOADING

The 200 most profitable companies in Latin America

Tatiana Rodriguez | Latin Trade August 2, 2021
The Latin Trade Profitability Drivers Index 1Q 2021  The Mexican unit of Kimberly-Clark was the most profitable company in the region in the first quarter of 2021 in Latin Trade’s Profitability Drivers Index.  The index ranks the 200 most profitable listed companies with more than $100 million in revenues.   With a net margin of 0.13, […]
