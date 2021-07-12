LOADING

WTC Prime Office Index LATAM June 2021

WTC |  July 12, 2021
Latin Trade |  July 12, 2021
Introducing the second edition of WTC PRIME OFFICE INDEX – LATAM, an effort by the World Trade Centers
(WTC) of the region, that aims to measure the expectations of experts for different variables such as the behavior of occupancy, sale and rental prices in “prime” office buildings.

View the full report here

