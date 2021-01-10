Negative 2021 outlook, social pressures rise amid subdued recovery: Moody’s

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Output in 2021 in Latin America will remain below 2019 levels until at least 2022, according to a report by Moody’s, giving a generally negative 2021 outlook across the board. The overall recovery toward pre-pandemic levels of output will be slow and uneven, owing to the strong shock to employment, the lack of governmental social safety nets, high levels of economic informality, limited savings, and relatively lower income levels as compared to the rest of the world. Key takeaways Countries that rely more on contact-intensive services and oil exporters face weaker recoveries compared to manufacturing-led economies (the latter of which […]