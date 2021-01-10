LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
Argentina Brazil Caribbean Chile Colombia Featured Headline Guatemala In Depth Mexico Paraguay Peru Tourism & Hospitality Uncategorized
Tags: , , ,

Negative 2021 outlook, social pressures rise amid subdued recovery: Moody’s

Latin Trade Staff |  January 10, 2021
Share
Output in 2021 in Latin America will remain below 2019 levels until at least 2022, according to a report by Moody’s, giving a generally negative 2021 outlook across the board. The overall recovery toward pre-pandemic levels of output will be slow and uneven, owing to the strong shock to employment, the lack of governmental social safety nets, high levels of economic informality, limited savings, and relatively lower income levels as compared to the rest of the world. Key takeaways Countries that rely more on contact-intensive services and oil exporters face weaker recoveries compared to manufacturing-led economies (the latter of which […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Peru economy to expand by annual average of 5.1 percent between 2021-2026
David Buchanan January 12, 2021
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2021 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page