The physical infrastructure paradox: Global Infrastructure Index 2020

Latin Trade Staff |  October 30, 2020
Latin American countries surveyed are dissatisfied with the quality of their physical infrastructure (road, rail and air, energy, water, broadband, and other communications). They feel that their governments are not doing enough to meet infrastructure needs, and recognize that infrastructure is vital to its future growth. Despite all that, they feel that social infrastructure (schools, hospitals, housing) should be given the highest national priority. No other region in the world has this behavior as marked as Latin America. Results of the Global Infrastructure Index by Ipsos and the Global Infrastructure Investor Association, GIIA.

“The results of the Global Infrastructure Index suggest a strong preference to see more investment directed towards social infrastructure in Latin America, but also a high level of support for both private and foreign investment in the economic infrastructure which creates jobs and boosts national economies. This paradox may largely be explained by the devastating impacts of the global pandemic being felt both in the region and around the World,” told Latin Trade, GIIA’s CEO, Lawrence Slade.

“With public purse strings stretched to unprecedented levels, it is imperative for Governments and the private sector to work together to make sure both the social and economic infrastructure that countries need is being delivered to address not only the current health challenges, but also improving climate resilience updating our built environment and building the digital infrastructure needed for future generations,” he added.

See the presentation of the report here.

 

 

