How should the WTO be reshaped? An insider’s view

Santiago Gutierrez October 4, 2020
Stopping temporary export restrictions becoming permanent should be a major task for the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) new Director General, said Liam Fox, former Minister of Defense and the UK’s candidate for this international position. The successor to former Director, Brazilian Roberto Azevêdo, will be announced by November 7. A short-term priority, Fox stated, should be to ensure that global markets in medical goods and food operate effectively. “The last thing that anyone wants to see is a public health crisis turning into a humanitarian crisis because we are likely to see smaller harvests and higher prices”. A fast and […]
