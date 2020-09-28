Personal interaction may be necessary for invention and innovation: Interview with Arthur Molella, Smithsonian Institution

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

“Innovative companies know that there is nothing like reading people’s eyes. Personal interaction. It will always be there. After all, we are social animals,” said historian and founding director of the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation at the Smithsonian Institution, Arthur Molella. There might be no replacement for that. However, internet-connected remoteness is an absolute necessity in the world right now. Could it be that Skype and Zoom replacing face-to-face, personal communications affect innovation in some way? “We fundamentally don’t know,” Molella admitted, but there are risks. “The danger is being trapped in our own, small, […]