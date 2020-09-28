LOADING

Type to search

Subscribe

to Latin Trade Business Intelligence

Get It Now
Business transformation Featured Headline Featured Interviews In Depth Uncategorized
Tags: ,

Personal interaction may be necessary for invention and innovation: Interview with Arthur Molella, Smithsonian Institution

Santiago Gutierrez September 28, 2020
Share
“Innovative companies know that there is nothing like reading people’s eyes. Personal interaction. It will always be there. After all, we are social animals,” said historian and founding director of the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation at the Smithsonian Institution, Arthur Molella. There might be no replacement for that. However, internet-connected remoteness is an absolute necessity in the world right now. Could it be that Skype and Zoom replacing face-to-face, personal communications affect innovation in some way? “We fundamentally don’t know,” Molella admitted, but there are risks. “The danger is being trapped in our own, small, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Contact Us

CEO
Santiago Gutierrez
sgutierrez@latintrade.com

 

Marketing & Sales
Vice-President
Maria Cristina Restrepo
mcrestrepo@latintrade.com

 

Business Development Manager U.S.
Clemencia Restrepo
crestrepo@latintade.com

 

Subscriptions   
Claudia Banegas
cbanegas@latintrade.com

Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page