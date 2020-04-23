LOADING

China could put a floor to the economic recession, Chile’s “immunity card”, and the COVID-19 vaccine race: The Albright Stonebridge Group global update

Staff |  April 23, 2020
Go well beyond the numbers on contagion and lethality of COVID-19. Get detailed regional analysis on the global progression of the pandemic, and on government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways Since the heavy economic toll of COVID-19 was felt earlier in China than elsewhere, some economists predict that China’s economy may be in a strong position to recover more quickly than others and help put a floor under the global economic recession. Chile is incrementally rolling out the world’s first “immunity card” programs, which will allow recovered COVID-19 patients […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
