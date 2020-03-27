LOADING

Macro policies to correctly counter the crisis

Santiago Gutierrez March 27, 2020
Will consumer prices rise? The right macro strategy. Interview with MIT’s Roberto Rigobón   The effect of COVID-19 on consumer prices has been small all over the world, said MIT Economics professor Roberto Rigobón from his house in the Boston area. “There are some particular cases in which we found price surges, but in general, increases have been relatively small,” Rigobón said. “Some retailers sell Purell hand sanitizer at $11 per ounce if the product cannot be found anywhere else. But local firms have not raised prices that much.” Rigobón is a member of Latin Trade’s Board of Economists, and […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
