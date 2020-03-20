Crisis Management: Behavior and mindset are essential for better decisions

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

“Enjoy yourself, because it’s later than you think” – Chinese proverb By Ingo Ploger, entrepreneur and President of CEAL, Brazil. The reality of a pandemic is always faster than expected. As good as a prevention plan may be, experience demonstrates that we are lagging behind in our responses. This experience I share with many leaders who, like me, classify the Covid-19 pandemic as something never experienced in recent times. The speed of reality and the inherent complexity of the agents who work with us from authorities, economics and people are such that decisions taken today will have to […]