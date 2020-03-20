LOADING

Crisis Management: Behavior and mindset are essential for better decisions

Ingo Ploger March 20, 2020
“Enjoy yourself, because it’s later than you think” – Chinese proverb   By Ingo Ploger, entrepreneur and President of CEAL, Brazil.   The reality of a pandemic is always faster than expected. As good as a prevention plan may be, experience demonstrates that we are lagging behind in our responses. This experience I share with many leaders who, like me, classify the Covid-19 pandemic as something never experienced in recent times. The speed of reality and the inherent complexity of the agents who work with us from authorities, economics and people are such that decisions taken today will have to […]
