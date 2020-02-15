LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Uncategorized

Many Americans unaware that heart disease kills more women than all cancers

Cleveland Clinic Florida |  February 15, 2020
Share
Breast cancer kills thousands of women annually. But it’s not the deadliest disease afflicting U.S. women. That happens to be heart disease, which accounts for one in four female deaths – and is more than the number of deaths by all forms of cancer combined. If you’re shocked by those facts, you’re not alone. According to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey of U.S. adults, 39% incorrectly thought breast cancer was the leading cause of death in women. Men in particular were likely to incorrectly name breast cancer (44%) vs. 33 percent of women. The percentages were even higher with millennials, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Fretting About Colonoscopy? New Prep Is Easier to Swallow
David Buchanan February 18, 2020
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page