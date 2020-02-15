Many Americans unaware that heart disease kills more women than all cancers

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Breast cancer kills thousands of women annually. But it’s not the deadliest disease afflicting U.S. women. That happens to be heart disease, which accounts for one in four female deaths – and is more than the number of deaths by all forms of cancer combined. If you’re shocked by those facts, you’re not alone. According to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey of U.S. adults, 39% incorrectly thought breast cancer was the leading cause of death in women. Men in particular were likely to incorrectly name breast cancer (44%) vs. 33 percent of women. The percentages were even higher with millennials, […]